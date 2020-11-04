Maryville and Alcoa City Schools are among the leading districts in the state for graduating students ready for college or careers, while Blount County Schools lags, according to data released this fall.
Statewide, 40.7% of the students in the Class of 2019 were considered “Ready Graduates,” according to this year’s report cards on schools and districts compiled by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Blount County posted a Ready Graduate rate of 35.4% overall, with 31.5% at Heritage High School and 38.5% at William Blount High School.
Maryville City Schools’ Ready Graduate number was 66%, placing it fifth among districts across Tennessee.
At Maryville High School, 277 of the 415 students tracked through four years at the school scored 21 or higher on the ACT — one of the criteria for a Ready Graduate.
Alcoa City Schools ranked 15th among districts in Tennessee with 59.3% Ready Graduates.
Not all districts have enough students in subgroups to be measured, but among those that do, Alcoa ranked 11 in the Black/Hispanic/Native American group with 42.5% of those being Ready Graduates.
“We are the top performing district in the state out of 65 districts for the Hispanic subgroup, with 84.6% of them Ready Graduates,” Alcoa’s Patty Thomas, director of career and technical education, and Kim Hawkins, director of assessment, accountability and grades 6-12 instruction, wrote in an email to The Daily Times.
For Alcoa, that was 11 of 13 Hispanic students, according to state data.
EPSOs, certificationsAlcoa City Schools appealed to the state and showed that 10 more students than the state originally counted had qualified as Ready Graduates.
Missing data included undercounts of the students who had earned local dual credit or dual enrollment for college-level classes while in high school, as well as the state initially showing zero industry certifications while Alcoa students had earned 152.
Of Alcoa’s 102 Ready Graduates, 91 scored 21 or higher on the ACT, and half of those also qualified under another measure of Ready Graduate, completing at least four early postsecondary opportunities (EPSOs), including Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and dual credit courses, as well as industry certifications.
Nearly 64% of Maryville students who scored 21 or above on the ACT also had four EPSOS.
Other options for qualifying as a Ready Graduate include two EPSOS plus: earning an industry certification; scoring 31 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Armed Forces Qualifying Test (AFQT); or earning a WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate.
Blount plans
Multiple factors account for a difference in Ready Graduates figures for Heritage and William Blount, according to Jake Jones, BCS assistant director of curriculum and instruction.
William Blount has a few more students who qualify based on their ACT scores and quite a bit more who take dual enrollment classes, since Pellissippi State Community College’s campus is nearby.
William Blount also has about three times as many students enrolled in dual enrollment English classes offered by a Maryville College professor on campus, while Heritage has only enough enrolled to offer it one semester.
William Blount has more students earning dual credit in courses such as culinary arts and interior design. Heritage has more earning credits through the certified nursing assistant program, but the spots in that program are limited by opportunities at places such as the hospital.
Jones said the schools are looking at more opportunities for AP, dual credit courses and dual enrollment, in areas including wellness.
Through an agreement with Roane State Community College, for example, an instructor spends three days a week at both high schools to offer dual enrollment classes for emergency medical responders.
The schools are pushing more sophomores to take the ASVAB, even if they aren’t interested in a military career. Jones said it provides a wealth of information to students about their strengths and possible careers.
COVID-19 impact
School districts expect Ready Graduate figures may be lower than they could have been for the Class of 2020, because of the pandemic. Those figures are scheduled to be included in the fall 2021 report cards.
Because the April ACT was canceled, seniors lost an opportunity to raise their scores.
Maryville had 33 members of the Class of 2020 who previously scored a 19 or 20 on the ACT. “They very possibly would have reached a composite of 21 if given another opportunity,” Assistant Principal Donna Wortham told The Daily Times in an email. The high school offers an ACT Prep course on campus.
Shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic kept some students from finishing EPSOs, although some industry certifications are offered online.
However, based on preliminary data, BCS saw increases in several categories of students qualifying as Ready Graduates.
The number with the ASVAB option went from zero to 51, and the number with four EPSOs went from six to 15, according to Jones.
Students enrolled in state dual credit classes this past spring were not able to take the exams, and seniors in local dual credit classes may have felt uncomfortable taking the assessments for that credit because they had not been in classrooms since March, when school buildings closed because of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wortham noted.
Still, preliminary data is showing MCS with a Ready Graduate rate of 72% for the Class of 2020, Director Mike Winstead told The Daily Times this week.
