The cities of Maryville and Alcoa announced the start of each city’s spring leaf collection.
Alcoa’s collection began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, March 11.
Maryville will begin final loose-leaf collection on March 14 in the red zone. The city is asking residents to have leaves at the curb by Sunday, March 13, and there won’t be any additional collections until October. A vacuum truck will make a single pass through neighborhoods. Leaves do not have to be bagged during this collection period.
The cities are asking residents to separate leaves from other yard waste, like brush, demolition debris, etc.
Leaves should be placed near the street to be collected — behind the street curb or shoulder at the front of the home, not in a ditch nor on top of the drainage system. Raking leaves into the street is a safety concern for traveling motorists and can clog storm sewer systems.
Alcoa residents can call the Alcoa Public Works department at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800 if leaves can’t be placed where the city is requesting, or with other questions.
Alcoa city residents should have received mail in December with this and other solid waste collection information. Annual collection calendars for the city of Alcoa may also be viewed by visiting www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov and selecting Sanitation & Recycling Services.
Maryville residents can call 865-273-3302 or visit maryvillegov.com for more information.
