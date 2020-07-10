A fully masked Maryville City Council met Tuesday in its first public session since the 2021 fiscal budget took effect, addressing a variety of policy changes, planning requests and local appointments.
Council members tackled 17 items in their July 7 meeting with unanimous votes on all. These included a change in city employee policy regarding flexible benefit plans during COVID-19, an annexation request and rezoning of property on Sandy Springs Road.
Mid-year changes to benefit plans
The city is now allowing its employees to change their flexible benefits plans mid-year due to COVID-19.
Leaders approved an ordinance to give employees the ability to change benefit plan elections in the middle of the year, giving them the ability to decrease the amount of money coming out of their paychecks for things like health care and dependent care.
Notes on the ordinance stated this move comes because “there may be some effect on amounts spent” as the virus changes local health care landscapes.
“The IRS has given lawyers the option this year due to COVID to allow employees to make election changes,” Administrative Services and Communications Director Jane Groff explained to council members Tuesday. “There probably was a reduction of dependent care costs over the past few months.”
With the lack of medical facilities open to procedures for more than a month in Blount, Groff said the city wanted to give people the option to reduce how much they were paying.
A number of city employees wanted to do this for both dependent care and flexible spending arrangements, Groff said, leading to the decision to amend the ordinance.
Annexation request denied
Council members also chose to deny an annexation request by a family that lives on the corner of Ludwick Drive and Kensington Boulevard, mere feet outside Maryville city limits on Blount County land.
The family’s father explained to council he and his wife wanted their 4-year-old — diagnosed with autism in 2019 — to be able to get services from the city’s school system.
Notes on the request showed it would have netted the city $1,016.39 in property taxes, but council members unanimously decided against the move, noting though they understood the family’s difficult situation, it wasn’t good planning practice to annex one house at a time.
City Manager Greg McClain said the family had called him and though he informed them the city’s planning staff didn’t usually allow those types of annexations, it was within their rights to make the request to council.
McClain said in an interview after the meeting the last large annexation the city made was for the Robert C. Jackson extension project near Morganton Road: It was for the road, but the city also ended up annexing residential properties, McClain said.
Caterer permits altered, SunTrust bank land rezoning approved, six reappointments approved
In other action during the July 7 meeting, council members:
• Approved rezoning property on West Broadway Avenue behind the SunTrust bank from Mixed Use to Business and Transportation District. Notes on this move state there is a site plan for a 4,400-square-foot building on the land, which fronts Old Niles Ferry Road: The whole property may ultimately be redeveloped.
• Approved changing code governing caterers’ permits to align with Tennessee state law.
• Approved the renewal of Blount Taxi’s franchise.
• Approved an ordinance on first reading to amend rules governing the Historic Zoning Commission and allowing them to have more freedom in design-criteria decisions.
• Approved the abandonment of a portion of Highland Avenue near the old Kizer & Black property to make way for new greenway development planned for that area.
• Approved a resolution to contract with the Municipal Technical Advisory Service to do a legal review of city code.
• Approved establishing a speed limit of 25 mph for the Windridge and Worthington Boulevard neighborhoods.
• Approved the declaration of around 30 items as surplus — many being vehicles.
• Approve mayoral and council reappointments for six people: Ben Cate to the Maryville Housing Authority board of directors, Dan Monat and Steve Greene to the Planning Commission, Clint Woodfin to the Board of Zoning Appeals, Brian Keyl to the Tree Board, Joseph Dawson and Jeff Caylor to the Maryville Public Building Authority and Dallas Monroe to the Maryville/Alcoa/Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission.
