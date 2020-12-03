A building shared by Maryville Police and the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center will remain the twin cities’ central hub for animal adoption and fostering after leaders recently decided not to move from one Home Avenue location to another.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp recently announced that MAARC no longer would move from 426 Home Ave. to 410 Home Ave., an adjustment originally slated for summer 2020.
The animal shelter is operated partially by the rescue organization and partially by Maryville Police’s animal control unit. Crisp explained the city is now enhancing its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MAARC to give the 501(c)(3) full control of the 426 Home Ave. location.
“We acquired some additional property a year or so back,” he recently told City Council members, referring to the 410 Home Ave. location. “We were going to put MAARC in that facility. We’ve rethought that and we’re now going to leave MAARC where they’re at in the existing shelter and, through the MOU, we’re going to give them the entire shelter.”
MAARC President Jennifer Eanes said in a phone interview Monday the timeline for this exchange is up in the air right now and the two organizations are still working out details.
She added the reason police and MAARC backtracked on the decision to move everything to 410 Home Ave. is that kennels at the current location are “better suited to house the dogs.”
Crisp said in a phone interview Thursday he is still looking for a contractor to do renovation work at the 426 Home Ave. location, noting April 1, 2021, seemed like a good date to complete the transition.
Currently the shelter is so small, dogs and cats have to be housed in close proximity. The move was supposed to alleviate that issue somewhat. Currently, Eanes said some cats are housed at the 410 Home Ave. location.
But when the changes are finalized, 410 Home Ave. will be an intake location exclusively, not a permanent home for animals.
For years, this process has taken place in one building and Eanes said allowing MAARC to take over the shelter that volunteers are used to sharing will provide more elbow room for a program dedicated to finding a home for every animal.
“The city was nice enough to put in a fenced-in area behind 426,” she noted. “So we’ll be able to do a lot of kennel enrichment.”
Altering space options and deciding how the two organizations will continue to cooperate is vital to the “no-kill” policy that has been a part of Maryville’s animal processing for more than five years.
Crisp noted Maryville’s animal control unit managed all of Blount’s needs for more than a decade, at one time taking in about 10,000 animals annually.
That meant hundreds of animals were euthanized each year, Crisp said. With local partnerships over the years — of which MAARC is the newest — the city has now completely abandoned euthanizations for an adoption and fostering pipeline, run by MAARC since 2018.
“They’ve done a wonderful job marketing these animals,” Crisp said. “They’re better equipped to do that.”
Outgoing council member Joe Swann praised the city for its cooperative work.
“You give them a job to do, even if it looks like it’s going to be really hard to make headway on it, it’s amazing how well they can do,” he said. “Our animal control system is so advanced from where it was five years ago.”
Though design plans are still in the works, Eanes said the new ownership situation may also allow volunteers to modify the 426 Home Ave. location’s layout, specifically to separate the cats from the dogs.
“Right now it’s still a work in progress because we need to figure out an efficient design to house the cats,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.