Maryville’s animal shelter is packing up and moving.
But not too far.
The move has been in the works for a while but comes at a time when the shelter — set far back on Home Avenue property — has been relatively crowded.
The new location will be less than half a mile down the street in a building directly on the road, in the former Arrow Graphics building.
Money to buy the new building and adjacent land was approved for spending in the city’s 2020 fiscal year budget and set to cost $400,000.
City spokeswoman Jane Groff said it was actually purchased last September when the city paid $393,371 for the building. The Maryville Police Department — which manages the shelter — has been looking into renovation measures ever since.
Room issues
Groff said the move was brought on by a primary incentive: the ability to have extra space.
“It was just a pretty cramped little shelter,” she said. “And that opportunity opened up there ... in such a close proximity it just made a lot of sense at the time.”
The current facility is small, something that Manager Eddie King and others who work at the facility are keenly aware of. Even the office space in front is cramped, with only room for a few seats and a desk.
Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center volunteers have expressed the same sentiment. The organization has been embedded with the shelter for more than a year. The animal-care partnership is unlike any the city had engaged in before and runs an active outreach program to get animals into new homes.
In the summer of 2019, MAARC and the shelter were proud to say the organization had not needed to euthanize an animal in more than five years.
But crowding puts pressure on these best practices and there is a hope the new building will decrease the shelter’s crowding issue.
One of the solutions MAARC and the shelter have been employing in the meantime is reducing adoption fees to a “name-your-price” amount or cutting the standard fee of $45 in half.
“I think (the move) will help, from my understanding, even just separating the dogs and the cats so that they’re not so stressed out, being able to have a place for people. ... It just gives them a little more flexibility,” Groff said.
Currently inside the shelter, dogs and cats are only cages apart, with a room in the back dedicated to the feline population and several rows of kennels inside and outside dedicated mostly to the canine population.
Possible summer opening
Groff said the working plan is to move into the new building after July when she said more funding details will be worked out.
Minor renovation has been underway — air conditioning, gutters, bathrooms, roof repairs — but there are even more funds needed for the complete move.
MAARC representatives and the Maryville Police Department did not respond to requests for comment on the move by press time.
But Police Chief Tony Crisp said during a January city government retreat the new shelter building will be important, not just for space’s sake, but for visibility.
“Our goal is to have a ‘storefront’ on a main road instead of being hidden on a dead end street,” Crisp said, adding the police department already has “carved out” a space for the organization to build its operations.
Crisp said 494 animals came into the shelter in 2019, down from 567 in 2018: 165 of those animals were adopted out in 2019 and 94 were returned to their homes.
Crisp confirmed he hoped the new building could be open by summer.
