Land just off West Broadway Avenue set to be annexed into the city saw initial approval at Maryville City Council Tuesday.
Council members unanimously approved on first reading a resolution to annex nearly 1 acre of land off Monarch Drive.
The property is right behind Twin City Certified dealership and is owned by the Hodge family. The city Planning Commission recently approved the move, which was introduced by Commissioner Tom Hodge. He brought the annexation to planning commissioners on behalf of his father, Jerry Hodge, and recused himself when the board voted to approve it in October.
The Hodge family also owns the dealership.
Council members also greenlighted a plan of services for the land and approved rezoning it to business and transportation. Though there were public hearings on the annexation and its rezoning Tuesday, no one from the public spoke on the matter.
Hodge said in a recent phone interview one of the lots on the annexed property might house a new Chick-fil-A, if sale of the property goes through. The annexation is set to pass second and final approval in December, but according to planning documents, the annexation took effect Tuesday, putting it on city tax rolls.
In other business Tuesday, council members:
• Approved amending the 2020-21 operating budget to reflect school funding changes through various grants, with the general fund increasing by $401,202 and federal funds rising $738,992.58.
• Approved declaring two 2014 Chevrolet Tahoes as surplus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.