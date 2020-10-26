Multiple Maryville developments are headed from concept to reality after the city Planning Commission greenlit six different requests last week.
Commissioners unanimously approved plans at four locations that included the annexation of property behind the Twin City Certified car dealership on West Broadway Avenue.
The nearly 1-acre parcel received not only annexation approval, but also a plan of services, a designation on the future land use map and a commercial zoning designation.
The request came through Planning Commission member and Twin City owner Tom Hodge on behalf of Jerry Hodge, his father, and represents property directly adjacent to the dealership. Hodge said by phone Friday the property would be split up into several lots and sold.
A new road, Monarch Avenue, recently was built in the area and is the only development on the otherwise empty parcel. Maryville Public Services Director Angie Luckie said in an interview Friday that annexing the parcel allows the city to capture more road that eventually will be built there.
Annexations and zonings face final approval by the Maryville City Council.
Commissioners also approved a new development referred to in planning notes as “Preston Park,” a 34-lot subdivision on 11 acres off Worthington Boulevard and Robert C. Jackson Drive’s new extension.
Developers want to build multifamily detached townhouses there, according to planning notes.
Multifamily units on that land are allowed, but only through special exception that developers secured from Maryville’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Oct. 15.
Apartments in the area already are under construction near the proposed Preston Park, adding to increased traffic on the Robert C. Jackson Drive extension.
The development Morgan Park Phase 2, a Preston Park neighbor, tried to get updated plans approved last week to build two new roads in the residential area at the intersection of Robert C. Jackson and Morganton Road.
But that request was removed from the agenda for the second month in a row because, Luckie explained, “not everything had been completed.”
Finally, commissioners gave approval to updated developer plans at Farris Road, where some contention about the proposed Mont Farris subdivision project arose during the September planning meeting. Residents then addressed concerns the development might aggravate local flooding issues.
The city has contracted with a Sterling Engineers employee to assess the local watershed ahead of the Mont Farris project moving forward. Luckie said the study is ongoing but ultimately will help the city and the county strategically consider development in the Farris-Montvale roads neighborhoods.
