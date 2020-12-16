Maryville Engineering and Public Works announced Wednesday it will wrap up the last leaf collection of the season with a round beginning Monday, Jan. 4, and running through Jan. 15.
Residents should have leaves at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 3.
One additional leaf collection will happen on March 15. During that month, residents should have leaves at the curb by Sunday, March 14.
The announcement also asked people to place leaves in the front yard, not in a ditch or drainage system, and to keep them separate from bulk trash and brush.
For more information, call Engineering and Public Works at 865-273-3302.
