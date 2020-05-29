The city of Maryville Water and Sewer Department announced it has started annual inspections of residential and commercial lawn irrigation system backflow preventers.
Inspections are set to continue the first week of June in the areas of Maryville College, Turnberry, Windridge, Carpenters Grade Road and continue through Wimbledon, Kirkland Estates and Legacy Court, finishing up in Royal Oaks.
State and federal regulations require the devices be tested and inspected at least annually in accordance with the city’s cross connection control program.
Maryville municipal code requires irrigation backflow devices be installed and have water service up to the No. 2 shutoff valve of the backflow device no later than May 1 of each year and remain in service until Sept. 30 to allow for required annual inspections and tests.
Devices not installed or not in service will result in return trips and re-inspection fees assessed to the customer’s utility account.
Maryville residents who have questions can contact the Water and Sewer Department at 865-273-3304 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
