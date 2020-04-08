The water and sewer department announced Tuesday that it will begin conducting an annual inspection of residential and commercial lawn irrigation system backflow preventers starting in May.
The work will begin in Brantley Park, Northfield Subdivision, Havenwood Drive, Whittenburg Subdivision, Sweet Grass Subdivision, Davis Acres, River Run Subdivision, Grandview Drive, Holland Springs Subdivision, Windsor Manor and Windsor Park Subdivision, Ross Springs, Hunter’s Hills Subdivision, Cochran Road, Whittington Place, Treymont Subdivision, Timbercreek and West Wood.
State and federal regulations require the devices be tested and inspected at least annually in accordance with the cross connection control program, the city said in a statement.
Maryville Municipal Code requires irrigation backflow devices be installed and have water service up to the No. 2 shutoff valve of the backflow device no later than May 1 of each year and remain in service until Sept. 30 to allow for required annual inspections and tests.
Devices not installed or out of service will result in return trips and re-inspection fees assessed to the customer’s utility account, the statement said.
Residents with questions can call at 865-273-3304 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
