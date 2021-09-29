Maryville’s fall loose-leaf collection will begin on Friday, Oct. 15, in the red zone and will continue through the end of the year, the city announced this week.
Leaf pickup operates on the same schedule as brush and junk collection. Crews will be in each zone for one planned pickup per month until the fall leaf pickup is complete.
The final opportunity to have leaves at the curb to be picked up for the winter will be Jan. 2.
One additional leaf pickup will be scheduled in the spring.
Loose leaves should be placed in the front lawn close to the curb. Residents should not place leaves in the street, a ditch or a drainage system because they can clog up storm drains and cause street flooding.
For more information, visit maryvillegov.com or call 865-273-3302.
