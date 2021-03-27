City of Maryville officials announced several changes to city services for the Good Friday holiday, April 2.
Municipal center offices, the operations center and the recycling center will all close that day.
Recycling centers will reopen on at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
Residential trash normally picked up on Friday will be collected on Monday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.