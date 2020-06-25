Maryville city government announced several closures for the Fourth of July holiday week.
Municipal building offices and the operation and recycling centers all will close Friday, July 3.
The recycling centers will remain closed on Saturday, July 4.
All offices and and centers will reopen on Monday, July 6.
Residential trash normally picked up on Fridays will be collected on Monday, July 6.
More information: 865-273-3400.
