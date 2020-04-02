The city of Maryville Municipal Center and Operation Center offices remain closed to the public at this time in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Staff remain available to the public by phone and email, officials said.
For the Good Friday holiday on April 10, staff will be off.
Recycling centers will also be closed April 10 and will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 11. Residential trash normally picked up Friday will be collected on Monday, April 13.
For more information, call the administration department at 865-273-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.