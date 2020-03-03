Maryville's public works department announced its final loose leaf collection for the fall season on March 16 in the red zone.
Vacuum trucks will make a single pass through each zone, and there will be no additional collections scheduled until October, the city said in a press release.
To prevent storm drains from becoming clogged, residents are asked to place leaves in their front lawn next to the curb, not in ditches or in the street and to separate leaves from limbs, brush and junk so they can be composted.
For more information, residents may visit maryvillegov.com or call 865-273-3302.
