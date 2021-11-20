The city of Maryville municipal offices and the operations center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, officials announced in a news release.
The recycling centers will be open Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27.
All offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.
Residents whose residential trash pickup is normally on Thursday will be moved to Friday, Nov. 26.
The Friday, Nov. 26, route will be moved to Monday, Nov. 29.
For more information, residents can call the Maryville Engineering and Public Works Department at 865-273-3302.
