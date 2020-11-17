The city of Maryville announced hours of service, closures and trash pickup changes during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
The recycling center will only be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.
There will be no trash pickup on Thursday, Nov. 26. Residential trash pickup for Nov. 26 will happen Friday, Nov. 27.
The Friday, Nov. 27, residential trash pickup schedule will happen on Monday, Nov. 30.
All trash collection operations will be back to normal on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
