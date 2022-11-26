On discussing the revitalization of downtown Maryville, stakeholders have questioned the role of Broadway Towers and regulations on building heights. The 16-floor building is home to about 150 elderly individuals and looms over shorter, historically preserved buildings in the downtown area.
Maryville Housing Authority board member Tom Taylor presented to Maryville City Council last Friday, Nov. 18, to address rumors Taylor said have been circulating about the future of Broadway Towers.
Taylor advised council of a few scenarios that could happen and of one MHA is actively pursuing.
Broadway Towers was built in 1986 and was the last project built by MHA. It has a number of ongoing maintenance issues, costly to repair. Instead of fixing them, the alternative solution is to relocate residents into a new property and transform Broadway Towers into luxury condos.
This idea would keep in line with ongoing revitalization efforts downtown. A group of developers are in the process of updating, remodeling or redesigning old buildings to draw in more business downtown.
Taylor said the same developer who would potentially build new condos for Broadway Tower residents is also interested in renovating Broadway Towers into luxury condos.
James Tomiczek is another developer who has expressed interest in transforming Broadway Towers. Ultimately, Tomiczek said the decision will be up to MHA. No matter who does the work, he said it’s an interesting project and one talked about for decades.
During a phone interview with The Daily Times, Tomiczek said he caught word of Taylor’s planned presentation to council last Friday. Staying informed with development in the area, he came to the meeting and spoke with Taylor afterward.
He is currently working on a mixed-use building with condos and businesses on the grassy patch in front of Broadway Towers, named the William Bennett Scott property in design documents.
City officials and administrators have asked how building additional residential units downtown contributes to the overall success of the area.
MHA is hesitant to sell and redevelop Broadway Towers to avoid displacing all the residents. But Taylor said with a new hotel potentially being built in the parking lot beside of Broadway Towers, residents have been concerned about losing that space.
Downtown also doesn’t offer shops or restaurants within walking distance that peaks those residents’ interest.
High dollar
Owned by MHA, Taylor said Broadway Towers could sell for $300 to $600 per square foot.
Councilman Fred Metz explained the value of land is based on what can be built atop it. This includes available infrastructure and restrictions on development in the area, such as density or height.
Adjusting regulations for building elevations in downtown Maryville is an ongoing discussion between elected officials and city administration.
Council, other officials and city staff have stated downtown Maryville should remain quaint and not tower over pedestrians. However, developers need to be able to earn a monetary return on expensive land, like in downtown. Otherwise, they’ll invest in another city.
The height of Broadway Towers compared to other downtown buildings is also awkward, they’ve said.
“Broadway Towers, the tall building, it would be irresponsible of us to assume that’s our goal,” Councilman Drew Miles said, and added Preservation Plaza should be a benchmark for building height downtown.
Mayor Andy White said he wouldn’t want height requirements to permit another building 16 stories tall like Broadway Towers, but allowing taller buildings than current regulations permit could “soften the blow” around the tower.
“I’m not looking at this as just that one project,” White said. “We have to look at this holistically for downtown, and we all agree downtown residential is a good thing.”
City Manager Greg McClain said council may need to take action on adjusting height requirements quickly or current opportunities could move elsewhere.
McClain said the city needs to find the line between effectively forming a solution and acting quickly enough to not lose the development opportunities. He suggested a “strata” could be created, with the highest point around the area of Broadway Towers and from that point, buildings lower on either side like a hill.
The potential hotel next to Broadway Towers is one project that doesn’t fit into current height regulations, as currently proposed by developers. A rendering of the building concept shows five floors of hotel rooms atop a lobby floor.
In notes for an upcoming Downtown Design Review Board work session, development services staff state one option for adjusting height is defining it by number of floors instead of a measure of feet.
At the minimum, the process to adapt height regulations would take 60 days to pass through municipal formalities.
