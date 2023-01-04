Maryville City Council appointed Jennifer McKelvey to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors in place of David Pesterfield, whose term expired this month, during their January meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
With a total of nine members, the BMH board has two appointees chosen by the city of Maryville, two by Alcoa, one by Maryville College and four by Blount County. Appointees must reside in city limits of Maryville or Alcoa or within the county to be appointed by one of the legislative bodies.
As the hospital bylaws are written now, a BMH nominating committee sends suggestions for appointees to each Maryville, Alcoa, Blount County and Maryville College when a term is expiring. Although the Blount County Commission has announced intentions to change this, it needs approval from the two cities before the change can be made.
Councilman Tommy Hunt, as a member of the BMH nominating committee, said he has known McKelvey since 1990. Hunt said McKelvey travels the world for a business she started; grew up in Maryville; is an independent, strong person; asks hard questions and is fair minded.
With nodded support from other council members, councilwoman Sarah Herron said McKelvey’s independent thinking would be a positive addition to the BMH board in light of recent controversy.
Since BMH announced Harold Naramore as the new CEO in June, disagreements have passed between Blount County, the cities and the hospital. The mayors of each three governments signed a letter that disapproved of how the board selected the new CEO.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that Dr. Naramore does two things,” Herron said. “He either convinces people that he is the only person who can save that hospital, with no record of that being true, that he is someone who can save a hospital. And if they don’t believe that, he intimidates and bullies them.”
“I hope that (McKelvey) knows that is something she’ll be facing,” Herron added, “and I trust that she has a strong enough head on her shoulders to not be bullied, to be intimidated or to just fall in line.”
“Look at the history of her working experience, she’s obviously an independent thinker,” Mayor Andy White added, to which Herron responded it only takes one person to make a change for transparency on the hospital board.
In previous meetings, Herron has advocated for the need to completely replace each board member, potentially before their terms expire. She said each BMH board member last year broke their own bylaws during the CEO section process, which could be one of the most important decisions made by a hospital board she added.
“And because of that, for me, it calls everything into question,” Herron said. “When you act in that way, the way that you are operating, finances, all of it comes into question.”
Councilman Fred Metz said during Tuesday’s meeting that he would have liked to talk to McKelvey before appointing her to the board; due to late notice, she was also unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting. But if council didn’t vote in favor of appointing McKelvey to the board that night, then former appointee Pesterfield would have defaulted to continue serving.
“My thought would be, is we could get (McKelvey’s) strengths on the board at present,” Hunt said. “That may help on some of the situations that we’re seeing happening now.”
“I would like to leave here tonight and not have David Pesterfield in that seat,” Herron added.
All council members voted in favor of McKelvey, acknowledged her “impressive” resume and noted their trust in Hunt’s recommendation as a member of the nominating committee.
They agreed their appointees needed to serve the city of Maryville first, not the hospital. Lack of communication between Maryville’s appointees last year and the city was the primary concern for the hospital board from council members.
Actively, the county is in litigation with the hospital in an attempt to sort out their relationship. Maryville has appointed one new BMH board member and may appoint another new member to replace their second appointee, David Cockrill, before or when Cockrill’s term expires in June.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners will be appointing a member to the BMH board during its Jan. 10 meeting. The BMH board is short one member now. In November, Alcoa commissioners appointed Clarence Williams to serve one of the city’s seats on the hospital board.
Williams, who is also a member of the Alcoa Regional/Municipal Planning Commission, joined the hospital board in 2007 as an appointee from the Blount County Commission. With plans to develop his land on Topside Road, his residence was annexed into the city of Alcoa last year, making him eligible to serve on behalf of Alcoa.
That leaves an open seat on the hospital board to be appointed by the Blount County Commission.
Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said in an email to The Daily Times Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Alcoa board will be appointing the city’s second seat on the hospital board during its Jan. 10 meeting. Assenmacher said the BMH nominating committee sent a letter to the city recommending it reappoint Francis Gross for another term.
During the Maryville council meeting on Tuesday, Hunt said nominating committee members had disagreed on who should be recommended for Alcoa’s empty seat. He didn’t specify names but said some wanted to reappoint the current member for another term while others preferred to see someone new in the office — a lawyer residing in Alcoa city limits.
In the end, he said favor leaned toward reappointing the current member.
“I don’t think that’s the appropriate choice to make, but that will be for the Alcoa city commission to make,” Hunt said.
