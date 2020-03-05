Two new projects made their way to Maryville’s council agenda Tuesday, both added at the last minute to approve around $190,000 in spending.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a new contract for power systems repairs in the city’s downtown area and to increase its 2020 budget for a salt storage facility project.
Both votes came at the end of a Tuesday council meeting and were not on the original agenda.
New salt storage facility
One of these was for a motion to increase the budget for a bulk salt storage facility. The project was originally set to cost $209,000 but notes show that because the amount of concrete and prefabricated roofing, it will have to be raised by $53,000.
“We got bids in last week and the low price was 25% more than what we had budgeted,” Maryville Finance Director Mike Swift said during the meeting, explaining they wanted to bring it to council because of the large increase.
“We’re happy that there’s one contractor within our range and we think this probably wouldn’t be successful if we tried to re-bid it,” Director of Engineering & Public Works Brian Boone said, addressing the council. “This is really a reflection of the economy ... especially when it comes to concrete.”
City Manager Greg McClain confirmed with city employees during the meeting a new salt bin has been something the city has been talking about since 2003.
“This project has been pushed and pushed just because of where we’ve been,” McClain said. “Salt is very corrosive. It’s just eaten up the other facility.”
He noted many entities are trying to get bids done currently and materials are more expensive as a result.
The new 60 foot by 40 foot salt storage facility will be built in an embankment behind the city’s fleet maintenance building, according to Boone.
Maryville uses bulk quantities of salt during icy weather and Boone said the new location is better for the city’s winter operations.
Network protector repairs
Council members also voted to approve a new contract with JAH Power Services, Inc. to install five network protectors in the downtown area before 2021.
Notes on the motion to approve the contract say there are 24 network protectors, — devices that work like specially designed circuit breakers — in the downtown area and JAH has already done maintenance for some of them.
The financial impact of the project as listed on meeting notes said the cost may be between $102,500 and $178,760. When McClain asked Public Utilities Director Baron Swafford about the range of cost he explained the actual price tag on repairs could vary depending on the materials required to make repairs.
The original estimate for the work was quoted at $136,865. Swafford said he asked for numbers the summer of 2019 and only just received a response, risking the possibility of pushing spending on the project into the 2021 fiscal year.
The project is part of a larger effort to upkeep the downtown power system. Swafford said the system of transformers downtown are “very unique,” each one underground, — unlike larger systems — and many of them need to be replaced.
“They’re not going to do what they’re intended to do if just keep letting them get older and older,” He s aid.
JAH has agreed to finish the network protector replacement by the end of June, according to the contract.
The larger power project is set to take around four years in total, Swafford said.
