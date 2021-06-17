A Maryville artist will host two fundraising painting classes to benefit the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association and the Longest Day fundraising event on June 19 at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Lori Bishop will host both classes as a part of the Longest Day fundraising event, which encourages people to turn a hobby into a fundraiser to benefit Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association.
Each class will have a different topic. The first session, 9-11:30 a.m., will teach participants how to paint tulips; the second session, 1-3:30 p.m., will focus on bouquets.
All of the fees collected from the classes will go to the Longest Day and all materials will be provided. The cost is $50 for each class.
Visit https://bit.ly/3gxMAtt to register for the first class or https://bit.ly/3cO5ytR to register for the second.
