Maryville-headquartered Ruby Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early Wednesday, another restaurant victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The filing was made in Delaware and after the 48-year-old restaurant chain reached an understanding with its secured lenders to support its restructuring through financing and an agreement regarding the terms of a plan "that will provide a sustainable path forward for the restaurant chain," the company said in a statement.
USA Today said the court filing states the company will permanently close 185 restaurants shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic and will be left with 236 company-owned and operated restaurants, and an undisclosed number of locations run by 10 franchisee groups.
"We plan to use this filing to strengthen our business by reducing liabilities and reposition the Company to emerge a stronger organization built for the future. We intend to move through the process as quickly as possible," the statement said.
"This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday’ but ‘Hello, to a stronger Ruby Tuesday,'" CEO Shawn Lederman said in the statement.
The company said many locations remain open for business "as usual," including dining rooms, Ruby TueGo, curbside, catering and delivery.
Ruby Tuesday gift cards and So Connected Rewards will continue to be valid and retain their value, the company said.
Stay with thedailytimes.com and our print edition for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.