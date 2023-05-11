Three new solar farms will encompass about 180 acres in Blount County by the end of 2024. Nashville-based Silicon Ranch is developing the project and recently met with residents who neighbor one of three properties that has been acquired to create the solar farms.
An email from Silicon Ranch manager of economic and community development Morey Hill lists statistics for each of three projects. The largest of the three properties is off Sevierville Road at Maryville’s city limit and makes up 126 of the total 176 acres.
While Silicon Ranch doesn’t have a design plan finalized yet for the large solar farm, Hill said the property has been purchased. Northfield residents line the large property to the west and Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church to the south.
Hill said during a phone call that the community meeting was set up like an open house with different stations for people to find information.
Maryville Public Utilities Director Baron Swafford said in the time he was at the community meeting, he didn’t hear any negative comments from the 30-some who attended. Logistics of the site design and its appearance, like buffers, set backs or fences, were front and center in questions.
Luke Wilkinson, Silicon Ranch senior vice president of project development, said people also asked about additional noise.
The three to six months of construction will be the only time the solar farm is noisy, Wilkinson said. Panels won’t emit more of a buzz than a normal neighborhood would sound like, he added.
As far as appearance goes, he said neighboring residents with trees lining their property will get to keep those trees, and residents who don’t have any will have trees planted.
He said the biggest challenge was finding property that could connect with Maryville Electric Department’s power grid with limited land availability in the city. They were fortunate to find the Sevierville Road property, Wilkinson said. Its owners were looking to sell it to a developer for a subdivision.
Panels won’t fill the full 126 acres. County planners will need to sign off on the Sevierville Road solar farm, which will require certain buffers, setbacks and keeping wetland open — the same for another of the three solar farms, and one has already been approved by the city of Maryville.
With a quick estimate, Wilkinson said the Sevierville Road solar farm should have somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000 panels.
Since it’s the largest, it’ll also take the longest to complete.
An approximate 25 acres of DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee’s property broke ground last November as the first solar farm of three in Blount County. Another 26 acres off Mint Road near the Old Niles Ferry intersection is the last.
In total, the three solar farms will produce about 10.5 megawatts of power.
TVA began a program in 2020 to encourage more use of renewable energy by allowing 5% of local power to be sourced elsewhere. MED issued a request for proposals for solar farm development shortly after.
Wilkinson explained Silicon Ranch’s proposal was selected and awarded a 30-year contract with the city to oversee construction and maintenance of the solar farms. Maryville isn’t responsible for upfront construction costs, but for the next three decades is required to purchase energy produced by the facilities.
Solar energy will feed into MED’s power grid and offset the cost of power for all Maryville electric customers. Wilkinson, who was raised in Maryville and still has family there, applauded MED’s efforts to drive the energy cost down for the community.
