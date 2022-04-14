Maryville City Schools’ Board of Education met Monday, April 11, at Maryville Academy and approved the seven items on the board’s agenda.
Kyle Harris, administrator at Maryville Academy, opened the meeting by offering the board and the meeting’s audience of about 15 an update on the school.
He commented that many students at the school, the system’s only alternative learning center, have had “adverse childhood experiences,” which, he said, have often “added up and taken a toll.”
He noted that the academy was attempting to accommodate those students by setting new goals, amending the school’s point system and “clear[ing) out” literal and metaphorical clutter. Lastly, Harris expressed excitement about the academy’s partnership with the city’s virtual school.
Following Harris’ update, the board approved the consent agenda and moved into discussing the first item on its agenda: a proposal to extend the contract of current director of Maryville City Schools, Mike Winstead, for a two-year period.
The board unanimously approved the extension, with the end-date of Winstead’s contract reset to 2026 rather than 2024. Board member Chad Hampton praised Winstead’s performance as “outstanding” and added that “any school board that has a chance to hire (Winstead) in four years will do so.”
Board members also heard from Vice President of Cope Architecture Jim Hinton regarding an agreement for design services at Maryville High School and planning for Sam Houston Elementary and Fort Craig, which closed in 2012.
Hinton’s proposals for Maryville High School included a 36 by 38 classroom addition, expansions of the kitchen, dining and parking areas and work on a new auditorium. Hinton also suggested making the agreement for work at the school a full-service architectural contract.
Plans for Sam Houston Elementary and Fort Craig, in contrast, he said, were in more conceptual stages. At SHE, he anticipated a nine to 10 classroom addition and expansion of the kitchen and dining areas, as well as of the parking lot.
Fort Craig, he said, represented a planning and programming exercise for his firm. Moving Maryville Academy, the virtual school, the board and high school staff would require close observation to ensure that the change will be made “efficiently and effectively.”
The board voted to approve the agreement with Cope Architecture.
Assistant Director of Maryville City Schools Amy Vangier also discussed the virtual school at the meeting, noting that a critical aspect of virtual schooling is “managing kids well.” She commented on the school system’s interest in reaching out to homeschooling families, which she described as a “prime audience” of the virtual school.
She also raised teachers’ concerns about digital learning, saying that “no teacher will be forced to teach digitally.”
In other business, the board also approved a change to a current transportation contract with Rocky Top Tours and replacement of a boiler at Fort Craig; considered purchase of a server and a quote for the purchase of a bus; and a budget amendment.
