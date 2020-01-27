Standing on the concrete foundation for a new science building, Maryville Christian School held a “visionary” ribbon-cutting on Monday, Jan. 27.
The school already has raised $500,000 toward the $2.1 million cost of the STEM building, which will house lab space and five classrooms for science, technology, engineering and math.
Mark Rigsby, chairman of the MCS Board of Directors, told The Daily Times he doesn’t expect a miracle to provide the rest of the funding in the immediate future but does hope to see the building ready for students by the 2021-22 school year.
The STEM center is part of the school’s vision to provide students as many opportunities as possible, he said during the ceremony, which was part of the school’s 25th anniversary celebration.
“There are thousands of high-paying jobs that are open and that will open in Blount County,” Rigsby noted in remarks that also encouraged families to be thankful for past blessings.
MCS traces its roots to a prayer for a Christian school in Blount County, the donation of about 35 acres off Morganton Road from Bill and Velma Wallace, and the work of many dedicated families.
Classes began at Beech Grove and Madison Avenue Baptist churches before moving into the current building about two decades ago. The new STEM center will sit in the middle of the current U-shaped structure.
“We’ve been waiting for this courtyard to be finished,” said Donna Browning, who has worked at the school from its early years and now is assistant to the elementary principal.
She remembers when family members wrote Scripture on the foundation of what is now the gymnasium, where part of Monday’s ceremony was held, followed by a chili cook-off.
“Everything is standing on the word of God,” she said.
Today MCS has more than 335 students from preschool through 12th grade, drawing from more than 70 churches in Blount and surrounding counties.
“There’s still a very much family atmosphere,” said Julie DeBusk, history teacher and drama director, who has been with MCS since 1996.
Jeff Evans is teaching the school’s first Advanced Placement physics course this year with 18 students and looks forward to having more space available for hands-on learning.
“If we don’t blow something up or build something, it’s not a good day in science,” he joked during an interview before Monday’s ceremony.
Evans traces his enthusiasm for the subject to “Miss Coulter,” his eighth grade science teacher at Eagleton Junior High, who believed that science should be seen, not just heard.
Standing on the foundation of the new STEM building, Evans told MCS students and family members, “I get to teach the other bible that God gave us.”
Evans gave a brief history of concrete, calling it the second-most consumed substance behind water and explaining its strength by saying that the area under his foot could hold the equivalent of 750 people without breaking. “God gave us concrete, and we use it for everything,” he said.
He noted the marvels of Roman buildings but said when that empire fell the art of making concrete was lost for about 1,400 years. “The Romans didn’t teach the next generation,” he said.
“We’re building this STEM building to remind us how important it is to teach the next generation what we know,” Evans said.
Maryville Christian School has launched a capital campaign to raise funds for the school’s future, and gifts designated for STEM will go toward the completion of that building, Rigsby said.
Learn more online under the Support area at www.maryville christianschool.org.
