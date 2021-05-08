Maryville Christian School’s Class of 2021 valedictorian is Kalee Carlson, and salutatorian is Jaime Morris.
Carlson has been a National Honor Society member and officer, leader for the SHOP tutoring program, class secretary, newspaper correspondent, class treasurer and junior advocate.
She received the Association of Christian Schools International’s Distinguished High School Student Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics during her time at MCS.
Carlson also received exemplary awards for dual enrollment English, science, math, government, speech and yearbook, and she served as volunteer for Street Hope.
She plans to study communications at Belmont University this fall.
Kalee is the daughter of Craig and Mary Beth Carlson.
Morris is a member of the National Honor Society, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and received the Association of Christian Schools International’s Distinguished High School Student Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics.
She was a four-year letter winner in soccer, earning team captain and MVP as a senior. Morris competed in tennis and was involved in the creative arts while attending MCS.
She has also received academic awards include being exemplary in Bible, science, art and economics, participated in the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts, and volunteered for CommunityWorx.
Morris plans to attend either Indiana Wesleyan University or Belmont University to pursue an illustration major.
Jaime is the daughter of Jeffrey and Suzanne Morris.
The Maryville Christian School commencement for the Class of 2021 is schedule for Saturday, May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.