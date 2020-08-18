Church leaders who wanted to rezone and potentially develop property near Montvale Station Road and South Cedar Street got a “no” from Maryville planning officials late Monday.
Commissioners voted unanimously to deny Victory Baptist Church, represented by Pastor Steve Craft, a request to rezone a 0.84-acre parcel from residential to neighborhood, a designation under mixed-use zoning.
Craft spoke to commissioners explaining the rezoning would help Victory toward a master plan that could turn the currently empty lot behind the church into a preschool day care center and sports field.
“That’s our plan,” Craft said. “We also may be considering a plan with Chilhowee Veterinary Clinic. They’re interested in that property as well.”
An agenda for the July Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals lists a request by Mark E. Steeley — a vet at the clinic and its owner — for a special exception to build a veterinary clinic on Montvale Station Road property owned by the church.
That agenda item was removed before the BZA meeting July 16.
But planning commissioners asked Monday how any development allowed by neighborhood zoning could affect the area, especially with traffic on Montvale Station Road.
Planning Commission Chair Keri Prigmore told Craft she picks up one of her children at Maryville Junior High, just south of the church on Montvale Station Road. She indicated area traffic there was difficult to maneuver, especially in the mornings.
Area resident Brandon Everhart also spoke to commission and said during the school year, police park in his driveway five days a week to direct traffic. “If I’m coming home at 3 p.m., I may stay in the office an hour longer,” he said, adding he’s happy law enforcement has a place to park, but he and his neighbors are worried more development on Victory land could intensify an already congested traffic situation.
Other planning commissioners posed their concerns as well.
Vice Chair Suzette Donovan asked Craft what would happen to the property if he decided to sell it.
Commissioner Fred Metz expressed concerns the rezoning might come back to haunt the commission.
“I would like to point out also, while I’m sympathetic toward what you would like to do there — and I hope you’ll be able to do it — I think if we were to rezone, that sets a precedent for this sort of situation,” Metz told Craft. “If somebody else comes here and says ‘I’d like to do the same thing the church did,’ at that point it’s really hard to say ‘no’ to someone because we’ve already done it. I don’t think this is a good practice.”
Metz added having a “pretty intense” zoning district move into a residential area was not good land-use planning.
He and other commissioners encouraged the church to seek a special exception through the BZA as an alternative to rezoning.
“What I’m hearing is, you’re already shutting down my day care,” Craft said, following commissioners’ input.
“No, that’s not what we’re saying,” several commissioners protested at once.
Craft said if traffic was an issue for commissioners today, it wouldn’t get better over the years.
Prigmore tried to explain her stance, noting she couldn’t tell what the future held and wasn’t guaranteeing Victory’s projects were impossible, but she was interrupted by Craft. “I don’t think you’re saying that today, but I think that will be said in five years,” he said.
Leaders with the church have emphasized in meetings and previous interviews with The Daily Times they don’t want things like gas stations and convenience stores in their neighborhood.
But they also told reporters in April they hoped to make all the Victory zoning consistent so that they can get a better appraisal and, subsequently, a better loan on the property.
