Despite having to livestream its April meeting, Maryville City Council this week processed 11 different items, including dealing with church land off Montvale Station Road.
A quorum of three council members Tuesday unanimously approved a request made by Victory Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Greg Floyd to allow some of its property to be rezoned from residential to neighborhood.
This came after city Public Services Director Angie Luckie presented notes from City Planner Jordan Clark about citizen comments on the move. Clark was not at the meeting, which was limited for purposes of social distancing.
Floyd said in a phone interview that Victory wants to rezone the area in order to make changes to the property, including building additions.
“We wanted all our zoning to be the same and here’s the reason why: appraisal value,” Floyd said. “Now we can get a federal loan against our property. That’s our No. 1 reason, and the second reason is so we can do building here afterward.”
He added the plan was to expand both sides of the existing building and potentially build a parking lot at the corner of South Cedar Street and Montvale Station Road. That may not be completely feasible, Floyd added, since the area is sloped and ultimately level with the church’s roof.
Victory’s primary goal is to standardize its zoning.
Floyd dispelled concerns the rezoning one day would bring a gas station or other commercial endeavor to the area. Neighborhood zoning does allow convenience stores, banks, restaurants, apartments, veterinarian clinics and a few other building types, but not gas stations.
Residents voiced concerns about the rezoning through emails they sent to Clark, which Luckie read during a public hearing on the matter.
One woman wanted rubble on the property cleaned up and was involved in a codes enforcement case to get debris from demolished homes cleared away.
Floyd said this was dealt with after the first meeting on the issue in February.
Other neighbors wrote Clark that the new zoning would devalue their property or create more traffic on Montvale Station Road.
“We have vested interest,” Floyd said, responding to these concerns. “We don’t want something on our property that’s not good.”
Plans for the reconstruction of Montvale Road — adjacent to the church’s two parking lots — has been in the works since the mid-1990s, and Councilman Tommy Hunt asked if that Tennessee Department of Transportation project would affect one of the lots.
Mayor Tom Taylor noted in jest to Hunt that the project will move forward, but perhaps not in their lifetimes.
“COVID or no COVID,” Hunt remarked.
Taylor reminded people who may have been watching the livestreamed meeting that they could call or text regarding the rezoning before the next meeting, where it is set to be approved on second and final reading.
In other business Tuesday, council members acting as the Beer Board:
• Granted an off-premise beer permit to the new location for Mi Tienda on Harper Avenue and for Waterfront Bar & Grill after it changed business ownership and its physical address.
After that, council members:
• Approved a corrective change in language on sign ordinances.
• Approved the abandonment of an alley between Clark and South Court streets.
• Approved an ordinance amending purchasing regulations, requiring the amount for sealed bids to be $25,000.
• Approved on first reading an ordinance amending minimum spacing of access points for the parkway district overlay.
• Approved an ordinance granting an exclusive franchise to Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative to provide electric service to land annexed in Maryville.
• Approved a resolution establishing a 25-mph speed limit for the Lambert Lane neighborhood and Leniz Drive, set to cost $484.
• Approved an amendment to Maryville’s position classification plan, allowing a position in the administrative offices to take on risk management, human resources and events and communications responsibilities.
• Approved the awarding of a bid to KVA Inc. for building a control house and switchboards for the Foothills Substation, a project that will cost $329,818.
• Approved a motion to fund a full-time grounds maintenance position, which is currently a part-time position in the engineering and public works department.
