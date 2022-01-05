Maryville City Council members cleared a hurdle Tuesday, Jan. 4, to Smith & Wesson’s new headquarters having an outdoor firing range but assured residents the company won’t have carte blanche in building the facility.
The council members unanimously approved the second reading of a city code change that will allow a firearms manufacturer to have an outdoor firing range.
During public comment period before the vote residents near the planned Smith & Wesson facility in Partnership Park North, off Proffitt Springs Road, raised issues from the potential noise to the environmental impact of spent ammunition.
Susan Rushing, who also spoke against the proposed ordinance at last month’s meeting, said that as it was written the ordinance has “absolutely no restrictions,” allowing use of the firing range at any time and potentially creating the atmosphere of a “war zone.”
Maryville City Attorney Melanie Davis said the ordinance voted on this week addresses only the discharge of firearms in city limits, and the company will have to submit plans before building the facility.
“There can be ordinances passed in the future that address some of these concerns if, in fact, they materialize,” Davis said. “I understand that Smith & Wesson intends to be a good corporate citizen.”
“I think they have every interest in making the neighbors happy, making the community happy, making the city happy, making you guys happy,” she said.
“They’ve got nothing to gain by being a bad corporate citizen,” City Manger Greg McClain said. “They’ve been 160 years in Springfield (Massachusetts) and been an awesome community member up there. So I don’t see them coming here and just abusing our citizens or the neighbors.”
“I think they’re going to be extremely cautious and careful in their design, placement, usage, times,” he said, and the city will be able to review the company’s plans before it builds a firing range. “We can put more restrictions on,” he said.
McClain and Davis said the company could be sued if it created a nuisance, but later in the meeting Philip Rushing said that under state law owners of shooting ranges are not liable for noise or other nuisances.
Kathy Lovingood of Miser Station Road told the council, “We used to think that TVA was a good corporate citizen.”
Melanie McGhee, a licensed clinical social worker, was among the speakers who raised questions about the impact of noise from the firing range on students attending Middlesettlements Elementary School and people in the area who may have post-traumatic stress disorder.
Phillip Rushing said Smith & Wesson could afford to build an indoor firing range.
