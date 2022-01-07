Maryville City County approved this week spending $700,000 for a new firetruck but may not see delivery until next year.
When the new truck arrives it will join two others in service and move a late 1990s model to reserve status, allowing the Maryville Fire Department to retire a 1995 truck with 538,000 miles that’s now a backup.
The city council on Jan. 4 also approved spending $1.2 million to purchase new public safety communications equipment from Blount County under a capitalized lease agreement. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office negotiated a $4.4 million deal with Motorola, and Maryville and Alcoa will lease the handheld radios and other police and fire communications equipment from the county.
Another budget move approved spending $64,605 for the city’s share of right-of-way costs on Proffitt Springs and Louisville Loop, where Smith & Wesson plans to build its new headquarters and manufacturing facility.
The city council also approved changes in the Maryville City Schools budget, which included a decrease of $144,000 in a federal career grant it was unable to spend last year and not allowed to carry over.
Council members passed the second reading of ordinances:
• Allowing backlighting of signs in all zoning districts in the city, including downtown. The ordinance approved describes backlighting as creating a “halo” effect on or around the display areas, individual letters or logos.
• Abandoning an alley between Kittrell Avenue and Sevierville Road.
The city council approved the first reading of ordinances that would:
• Set a 25 mph speed limit for streets in the Oak Park Historic District and the Youngs Mountain View, White, Magnolia Place, Mountain View Sterling, Rosedale, Willard, Oak Park, Lonas, Buena Vista and Valley View subdivisions.
• Allow a property at 806 Broyles Ave. to be used for business such as a title company by amending the Future Land Use Map to change its designation from Residential to Mixed Use.
• Abandon a portion of a right of way for Market Place Drive at Legends Way, where it is no longer expected to extend eastward.
• Abandon an alley between Columbus Street and Front Street.
During a Beer Board meeting earlier in the evening they approved an off-premise beer permit for E-Z Stop Food Mart No. 31, 2125 Morganton Road, with council member Tommy Hunt abstaining from the vote.
Maryville City Council recognized two longtime employees who are retired recently. Terry Welshan, retiring after 40 years of service with Maryville’s Engineering and Public Works Department, and Leland Blackwood, after 20 years as the city’s risk manager.
Welshan became the city’s first traffic signal technician 25 years ago, according to Brian Boone, the city’s director of engineering and public works. Welshan also was key in developing Maryville-Alcoa Central Traffic Operations, Boone said in thanking him for his service.
Assistant City Manager Roger Campbell said Blackwood has protected the city in many ways over the past two decades.
