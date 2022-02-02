Maryville City Council this week approved updating its risk manager position to become “workplace safety and risk manager,” with more emphasis on training and prevention.
The council unanimously approved the change Tuesday, Feb.1. The city already has about 40 applicants for the position, which it is filling after the former risk manager’s retirement. Maryville also plans to automate manual processes within the office for greater efficiency. The expected salary range is $56,000 to $70,000.
The city council also took action to fix an error from its last meeting. The council members intended to approve the abandonment of a right-of-way on Market Place Drive based on an agreement between property owners, but because of the way the vote occurred it approved an earlier version of the proposal. Tuesday it voted down the earlier proposal and approved the abandonment based on property owners’ agreement. That will allow a developer to build a retaining wall that would have encroached on the right-of-way, while the adjacent landowner retains 50 feet of road frontage on Market Place Drive.
The city originally planned to extend Market Place Drive to the east and tie it into U.S. 411, but city staff say with the terrain and development of properties to the east that is no longer viable.
The council approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing property at 806 Broyles Ave. to be used for a title company business by amending its Future Land Use Map to change that property from Residential to Mixed Use, which already applies to adjoining properties.
In its continuing effort to abandon unused alleys, the Maryville City Council approved on second reading an ordinance that abandons an alley between Columbus and Front streets.
