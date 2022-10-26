Three incumbents and one new candidate are running for three open seats for Maryville City Council. The other candidate questionnaires for Maryville City Council candidates ran in the Oct. 24 edition of The Daily Times.
Tommy Hunt
Occupation: EZ Stop Convenience Stores and Exxon Fuels distributor
Biographical Info: I grew up on a dairy farm in Henry County, Tennessee and graduated from UTM and UTK College of Veterinary Medicine. My wife and I have three daughters and three grandsons. I practiced Veterinary Medicine before joining Calloway Oil Company and EZ Stop Food Marts with my father-in-law. My son-in-law and oldest daughter have joined the business.
I’m a member of First United Methodist Church, Maryville. I was chair of the Blount County Chamber and Blount County 2001 Planning Committee and served on various UT Alumni committees. I presently serve on several boards related to energy, fuel and convenience services.
Why are you running for this position? Our city has an exciting and prosperous future. I want to continue to help guide it over the next four years. I have a responsibility to serve this community that has been beneficial to me. I can help the citizens of Maryville get the best value for their taxes as the Council prepares budgets and allocates the taxes each year. We need to continue to invest in our schools, maintain and improve our utilities performance and reliability, invest and maintain our parks and greenways, and choose industrial projects to continue our city’s growth and quality of life we all enjoy.
What relevant experience do you have? My business covers eight counties in East Tennessee with over 250 employees. My experience operating a regional business, construction of stores, fuels and materials supply, employee benefits, and state and national legislative issues is an asset to the Council in our decisions for the City of Maryville. I serve on state and national boards which gives me insights and information I can use in my decisions while I serve on Council.
Why should voters elect you? I have served Citizens with pride for 16 years and given effort to make decisions that benefit everyone. I am honored to serve and ask for four more years. I want to work to maintain a school system that will continue to be among the best in the state so that my three grandsons will receive the education they will need to compete in tomorrow’s world. I also want to continue to manage and invest in our city so that we are all proud of its image, employees, utilities, and reputation as one of the best small towns in America.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have seven stores in Maryville, an eighth under construction and stores in other counties. My business interacts with every City department. I see impacts of city policies on retail businesses and hear tourists’ impressions of Maryville.
My children were educated and my wife taught at MCS. My company was founded in 1957 and the fourth generation of our family is working in the business. My family’s livelihood is based on the continued health of our city! I am blessed to be here and want to continue to serve the community that has been so good to me and mine.
