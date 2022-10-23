With early voting for the Nov. 8 general election underway until Nov. 3, The Daily Times is publishing a final round of questionnaire responses from candidates for Blount County elected offices.
The first installment covers Maryville and Alcoa city council races. Questionnaire answers from Alcoa and Maryville school board races will be published in the Oct. 25 edition. Other questionnaires will be published in the Oct. 26 edition.
Maryville City Council
The Three incumbents and one new candidate are running for three open seats for Maryville City Council.
Fred Metz
Occupation: Real estate appraiser
Biographical Info: From Birmingham, Alabama, graduated from the University of Alabama, B.A. in Public Administration; graduated from the University of Tennessee master’s degree in city planning. I moved to Maryville in 1980 and married Sophia Metz. We have two sons Eric and Ellis Metz, graduates of Maryville City Schools. I’ve been a small business owner for 35+ years.
Why are you running for this position? I want to continue to be a part of Maryville’s progress and growth as a member of the City Council. For the past 20 years or more, Maryville has been recognized as one of the best places to live in Tennessee and in America. This success doesn’t happen by chance. It’s due to strong, effective leadership over the years. I hope the citizens of Maryville will give me the opportunity to continue serving our great community and the people who live here.
What relevant experience do you have? I have been on the City Council for the past 14 years; I’ve been on the Maryville Planning Commission for the past 35 years, and I served on the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals for 21 years.
I believe other relevant experience includes raising a family here in Maryville, which includes being part of youth sports, participating in PTA, going to Friday night MHS football games, being an active member and elder at our church, and I have served on the Parents’ Council at Maryville College.
Why should voters elect you? My philosophy on City Council has always been to do what I think is best for the citizens of Maryville. This Council has taken a conservative fiscal approach and paid down bond debt and re-structured other debt resulting in our city having the highest bond rating by the bond rating agencies. This sound financial footing helps us provide high quality city services at a reasonable tax rate. I will continue to support Maryville City Schools, existing businesses and industries, recruitment of new businesses and industries, revitalization of Downtown Maryville, and improvements and expansion of our parks.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I believe my academic background in public administration and city planning plus many years of serving the City of Maryville is unique to me. I have and will continue to base my decisions on the law and what I believe will be in the best interest for the citizens and the City.
More important than our differences, I believe my fellow Council members and I have established a strong foundation of collaboration, united by our common mission of doing what’s best for the people who live and work in Maryville.
Wendy Wand
Occupation: Nonprofit Vice President
Biographical Info: I was born in Maryville and have a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development from Middle Tennessee State University, and a Masters of Public Administration from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. I’ve spent 18 years in the nonprofit sector across our state, internationally and right here at home. For the past 11 years, I have been with United Way of Blount County. I’m an active community member who has served on our Library Foundation Board, Alumni of Leadership Blount and East TN Regional Leadership. I am married to a fireman named John and we have a son and two dogs.
Why are you running for this position? I am extremely passionate about giving back to the community that raised me. Maryville is where I choose to live and raise my family and I want to make sure it’s a wonderful place for all our citizens. I believe Maryville City Council is one of the best ways to help the most people in our community. I want to give voice to those that may not have their struggles and concerns heard. I want to be that listening ear for change.
What relevant experience do you have? My extensive nonprofit career has put me in the forefront of regular issues our citizens face on a daily basis. Over the years I have worked to build and support access to issues surrounding food insecurity, alternative childcare, homelessness, transportation barriers, workforce development among many others. I’ve seen what it takes to make real change happen. I’ve leveraged federal state and local funding to support in times of crisis and will bring that expertise into the public sector as well.
Why should voters elect you? My work gives me perspective in hearing struggles in our community. This is a great place to live for a lot of us but not for everyone, and I will not turn away from that.
• 36% of children in MCS are on free/reduced lunch
• 33% of two parent households cannot afford emergency needs
• 25% of our community can’t access internet at home
• Cost of living is outpacing household income 2 to 1
• Affordable housing is inaccessible
• We cannot recycle straight from home
• A lot of our city is not pedestrian friendly
• There are limited free activities for young families
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? Of my three opponents, I’m the only one running who is not a current council member. I’m the only female and I’m the only one coming with social service experience as it pertains to addressing needs in our community. I bring a new fresh perspective to the work this team has already been doing and believe my voice, like many others, deserves to be recognized.
Andy White
Occupation: Environmental Specialist
Biographical Info: Born in Athens, Tennessee, I’ve lived in Maryville for over two decades and raised my family here. A graduate of UTK with a B.S in Business Administration, majoring in Logistics and Transportation. I co-founded two companies that continue today. I serve the Blount County Parks & Rec board and chair for the Pellissippi State Foundation board. I am a graduate of Leadership Blount, Leadership Knoxville and East Tennessee Regional Leadership. A widower to Kahren White. My two daughters, Sara Kate (SMU) and Delaney (UTK) graduated from Maryville High School in 2022. We are members of Maryville First United Methodist Church.
Why are you running for this position? I believe this is an incredible way to give back to this wonderful community that has been so great to myself and my family for the past 23 years. I have spent several years on the Maryville City Council and I am proud of what we have accomplished thus far. However, there is still plenty of work to be done.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served on the Maryville City Council for a number of years, including the past two years as Mayor. I have co-founded two successful companies that continue to thrive today. Leadership and experience are very important during difficult times. With rising interest rates and rampant inflation, I think it’s important to elect leaders with experience in managing the city’s budget during these difficult times.
Why should voters elect you? I think my past voting record on Maryville City Council speaks for itself. We have always passed a very tight budget and continued to work well within that budget each year. We have also managed to invest in our infrastructure, our parks and our schools to serve us well into the future. Being a good steward of your tax dollars is even more critical during these times.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? My experience on the Maryville City Council coupled with my experience leading two companies from start up through success gives me a unique perspective. I have many years of leadership experience in both the business and government sector. This type of experience is critical to keep the City of Maryville moving forward.
Tommy Huntdid not respond to The Daily Times candidate questionnaire.
