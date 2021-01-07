Maryville City Council has approved the sale of nearly 50 acres off West Lamar Alexander Parkway and Robert C. Jackson Drive.
Seefried Industrial Properties is buying 44.52 acres for $6.5 million, and Downey Oil Co. 4.6 acres for $670,000, making the average nearly $146,000 an acre.
The sales the council approved with a unanimous voice vote Tuesday night, Jan. 5, are the first in a 65.4-acre development called Laurel Branch Park.
Downey Oil, parent company to Kenjo Markets, is buying one tract between West Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road.
A company representative told The Daily Times it plans to open a Kenjo Market with a fast food restaurant on the site, perhaps as early as this fall.
The location will be the company’s 40th Kenjo Market and the ninth in Blount County. The site was chosen because of development in the area and high traffic flow.
Seefried, an industrial real estate development, leasing and property management company, is purchasing an area bordered by Big Springs Road, Robert C. Jackson Drive and the Laurel wetlands.
Seefried did not responded by press time Thursday, Jan. 7, to calls and emails from The Daily Times asking about plans for the property.
Most of the Lauren Branch Park is zoned industrial, but City Manager Greg McClain previously said there may be changes and he expects commercial development.
The council authorized McClain in September to negotiate the sale of the property, and he said there has been a lot of interest in the land by the extension of Robert C. Jackson Drive, which was completed last April.
A third sale was pulled from the agenda, with McClain saying it required further work and likely will come back before the council in February.
McClain is working with Avison Young, LawlerWood and C2RL Inc. on the property sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.