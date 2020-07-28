Maryville city officials said Tuesday, July 28, that the first city employee has contracted the COVID-19 virus.
Leaders confirmed in a news post on the city's website that one staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus has not been "at the city" since July 22.
The person began showing symptoms beginning with the July 25 weekend and received positive results July 28.
"The coworkers in contact with this employee have been notified, were sent for testing and are following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for direct exposure," the post stated.
It went on to emphasize the importance of taking necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus including social distancing and mask wearing.
There were 66 new cases reported in Blount County on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 434. Case reports from the Tennessee Department of Health were delayed on Tuesday.
