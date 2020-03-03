Maryville has now joined county government in an agreement that will lock in funding for the Blount County Public Library for the next three years. But advocates and BCPL leaders wanted more.
An agreement to fund the library consistently at $2,696,733 for the next three years passed the Maryville council unanimously Tuesday night and was preceded by concerns from library leaders about how much the city will be giving the library on a annual basis.
Blount’s commission passed the same agreement Feb. 20, an understanding between Maryville, Alcoa and the county that each will do its part to keep the library operational for the next three years.
During that time, leaders are set to discuss a funding model based more on population in each area.
“The cities will not be expected to increase funding for the library until their percentage share equals their population as a percentage of the total Blount County population,” the agreement explains in a clause addressing how the it may change in the future.
The agreement also frees library employee salaries from being dictated by the county’s compensation plan, created after a study by Evergreen Solutions, completed and implemented in 2019.
Library officials will also have the freedom to request increases to the budget whenever they want through their board, allowing it to operate similar to a school, according to Blount Finance Director Randy Vineyard.
Alcoa may vote on the same agreement in its upcoming March meeting, allowing it to go fully into effect.
Kicking the can
But some leaders and library advocates are not content.
Even though the agreement secures funding for the library and reduces the risk of budget cuts in the years to come, BCPL Director K.C. Williams and Board of Trustees Chair Susan Schneibel say they need more from the city.
$179,000 more.
City Manage Greg McClain said this amount has not necessarily been set aside by itself at this point, but, should council decide they wanted to give the money to the library, it would be available.
The money was not awarded to the library Tuesday night despite the presence of Schneibel, Williams and around 20 other library advocates who left after the vote.
“I think everybody involved has some reservations,” Mayor Tom Taylor said in an interview after the meeting. “It’s one of those things where we’re all treading very carefully not to break the communication or at least break the forward movement.”
Despite not increasing Maryville’s portion of payout, city leaders said they were going back to the drawing board during March’s council work session where they will use information available to make a decision as to how much more the city is able to give and just how it might give it.
McClain explained a variety of options were on the table, but leadership didn’t want to make a deal that would push other funding bodies to have to raise their amounts as well.
“If Alcoa signs it, that will be the first time we’ve had an agreement in 50 years,” he said.
“Every year we say ‘Guys, we need to deal with this.’ And we keep kicking the can.”
He agreed the situation was becoming tense insofar as the relationship between each party involved, but said everyone was willing to work for compromise.
“We’re all friends,” he said.
Alcoa’s commission meets March 10 and will vote on the same agreement.
Project spending and board appointments
In other action Tuesday, council members:
• Passed on second reading an ordinance to amend the city’s budget and spend $173,000 on a new truck lift for maintaining city vehicles
• Amended on first reading codes regarding Washington Street Commercial Corridor signage in order to fix incorrect language
• Amended on first reading codes regarding purchasing regulations to increased required sealed bid amounts to $25,000
• Amended the position classification compensation plan moving an IT systems administrator role from a level 14 to a level 16 position
• Approved a resolution calling on the Blount County Election Commission to hold on election on Nov. 3 to elect two council members and two school board members for four year terms
• Approved ratification of an emergency purchase of steel utility poles for use on Robert C. Jackson Drive for the low bid on the materials, $98,770.39
• Approved a sole source contract with JAH Power Services Inc. for electrical services at a minimum cost of $102,500 or a maximum cost of $178,760
• Approved an increase in the budget by $53,000 for a salt storage facility which was projected to cost $209,000 before the increase
• The mayor appointed Angie Luckie to the Blount County Solid Waste Authority, term to expire Jan. 1 2026, Steve Greene to the Blount County Cable Authority, term to March 1, 2023, Kathy Jackson to the Downtown Design Review Board and Michael J. Hoffer to the Historic Zoning Commission, term to expire Dec. 1, 2024.
