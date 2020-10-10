A 32-year Maryville city public services veteran is the 2020 recipient of an award granted to only one employee out of nearly 350 municipalities in the state each year.
Thisday “Stay” Chissay received the 2020 Tennessee American Public Works Association’s Murphy Snoderly Award as Maryville’s mayor, City Council and fellow public works colleagues looked on Tuesday.
APWA selects employees annually to receive the award, recognizing each one as the state’s “most outstanding non-administrative public works employee” annually.
Chissay started with the city as a sanitation worker in the 1990s, working his way to crew leader over the years. He said in a phone interview Wednesday he’s inspired to success by his foster parents; his wife, Barbara; and his biological mother, who lives in Arizona.
Though Chissay was raised Maryville, he hails from the White Mountain Apache Tribe reservation near Cibecue, Arizona, where much of his family still lives. COVID-19 has prevented him from visiting recently, but he said he hopes to travel back to the area when he retires in eight years.
Maryville’s public works assistant director, Tim Phillips, stated in a press release that Chissay was nominated for the award because of his dedicated service, ability to adapt and impeccable safety record.
“Stay has been one of the most reliable employees in city history,” Phillips stated.
APWA state chapter director and Pigeon Forge Public Utility Director Mark Miller praised Chissay for how he evolved over the years.
“He worked about four years on the back of a garbage truck, picking up trash,” he said during the award ceremony. “Then he was promoted to driving the truck. Then in about 12 years he became a crew leader. The first 20 years he worked for you all, he did not take a sick day. That just blows my mind.”
Miller added Chissay is also dedicated to mentoring new crew members.
Chissay said he tells aspiring workers to keep a “get-the-job-done” perspective.
“Always have a positive attitude,” he added. “Always learn from each other. Maintain good relationships and communicate.”
Said Public Works Superintendent Dan Cantwell: “He is extremely dependable and conscientious. I can always count on him to step up to any challenge and help out the city’s solid waste efforts. He is humble and kind to coworkers and citizens and he’s just a wonderful example for our entire organization.”
Chissay said he’s mainly grateful to the people he’s worked with over the years. “There are so many,” he said. “If I had to count, I couldn’t count them.”
His colleagues gave Chissay two standing ovations Tuesday.
