One of the Rocky Top school buses used by Maryville City Schools broke down on Monday afternoon, and flames were reported coming from the engine bay.
According to Joe Pinkerton, a spokesman for Maryville City Schools, no large flames were ever emitting from the school bus.
He said the bus driver said it was a mechanical issue that caused fluid to get on a part of the engine. When it did, smoke started coming from under the front hood.
If there were flames, Pinkerton said the bus driver said they would have been small and contained to the engine.
Students from Coulter Grove Intermediate School and Sam Houston Elementary School were on the bus, Pinkerton said.
No one was injured and Maryville Police Department responded to the incident.
