Maryville city and school officials have one major concern over more than $45 million in building plans: when.
During a Maryville Board of Education work session Monday, Nov. 28, school officials presented a proposal that includes a nearly $35.6 million high school expansion they want to begin this summer and open in August 2025.
Maryville City Council members prefer to wait a year or two, citing the current bond market, debt load and other financial uncertainties, including a property tax reappraisal expected in April 2023.
The Maryville High School expansion proposal presented by Cope Architecture includes 40 new classrooms and a 650-seat auditorium, as well as expansion of the kitchen, dining area and parking.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead noted the district had reviewed nine options in 2019 to deal with enrollment increases. “There’s no cheap option here. We need space,” he told the city council.
Expanding the high school will allow ninth graders to return to that campus and seventh graders to move from the two intermediate schools to the current junior high campus. “This high school project is a 25-year solution,” Winstead said, based on enrollment growth of about 1% a year.
Data he provided show three of Maryville’s seven schools currently at 100% or more of capacity, with the lowest at 90%. At an elementary school, being over capacity means having more than 20 students in a classroom.
Winstead noted that when the pandemic hit the number of Maryville residents choosing to home school jumped from about 70 students to more than 320, but he expects that to swing back. Already the district has more than 60 enrolled in the Maryville Virtual School, which opened this year for grades 2-12.
MHS Principal Heather Hilton also explained that having ninth graders on the campus will allow them to start career and technical education programs earlier and be ready for apprenticeships and other opportunities in their junior and senior years.
Expansion details
An addition on the Cunningham Street side of the high school campus would add 40 classrooms with a basement and two other levels. The lowest level would primarily have art classrooms, and only one might not have any windows.
The cafeteria expansion would allow seating for an additional 200 to 250 students and allow the school to trim the number of lunch periods from four to three.
Expanding parking from 607 to 947 spaces would require acquisition of seven homes — five on Mountain View Avenue and two on Melrose Street — but Winstead said the district has talked with the property owners and has no plans to rush them out. “We’re not going to take anybody’s property,” he said.
School officials hoped offering to chip in about $7.5 million from the district’s $12.3 million fund balance would convince the city to allow construction on the high school project to begin in summer 2023, but that appeared unlikely at Monday’s meeting.
Whenever the project moves forward some type of tax increase is expected to be needed.
Winstead said they have been talking for 15 years and, like when to get married and have children, “There’s never a perfect time. You just have to do it.”
By 2026, he told the city council, Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School will have been over capacity for eight to 10 years.
The groups agreed to review possible financial scenarios in January 2023.
Fort Craig’s future
The high school expansion is only part of the Maryville City Schools’ plan. It also proposed starting construction on an addition to Sam Houston Elementary in June 2024, with completion for the 2025-26 school year.
Not included in the estimated building costs is a move already underway for MCS to reclaim the former Fort Craig building, in which Monday’s meeting was held.
Maryville Virtual School opened on the top floor this school year, and plans including moving in staff from the Central Office now on the high school campus, several programs in houses near Sam Houston and the alternative school. The district would move special education preschool classes now in portable classrooms that are nearly 15 years old at John Sevier Elementary into the nearby building that currently houses Maryville Academy.
Councilman Tommy Hunt, however, suggested the Fort Craig property would be move valuable if the city sold it for $12 million or more for development and then saw tax revenue from restaurants, hotels or similar businesses at the location along South Washington Street.
That idea left school board members asking where they would locate everything else. Their current plans would use all 44,000 square feet of the building, moving out the Boys & Girls Club.
