Residential neighbors to Maryville High School and other community members asked school officials to address their concerns for the $35 million MHS expansion during a public input session Thursday, Dec. 1.
Early last week in a work session with Maryville City Council, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead announced the expansion and said the timeline is to start in spring 2023 and finish by fall 2025.
Citing financial concerns, Daily Times reporting states council preferred to start on the expansion later than 2023.
During the public input session, Winstead said the timeline hasn’t changed. MCS has over $12 million saved and will use approximately $8.5 million to initiate the project without issuing bonds.
Taxes will likely need to raise to pay for the expansion, but Winstead said it should be smaller and more manageable because of how MCS and the city are organizing payments using saved funds.
A council member had also asked about selling the former Fort Craig building for profit. With plans to put all 44,000 square feet of the building to use, Winstead said the city will need to provide a plan B if it wants to sell.
In total, Daily Times reporting states MHS expansion plans cost over $45 million, but MCS will carry it out in phases. The full plan includes a new auditorium; 40 additional classrooms; expansions to the kitchen, dining area and parking lot; new routes for parent drop off and busses.
Members of the crowd asked about improving roadways around the school to alleviate traffic pressure. Winstead said the project could cause the city and state to look at infrastructure improvements earlier than anticipated.
Parking lot
MCS doesn’t yet own seven properties needed to add over 300 spaces to the high school parking lot.
Most of the crowd who attended the input session owned either one of the seven properties or a different property within blocks from MHS.
A few asked questions and got more information about the process to sell their properties to MCS, but others said they wouldn’t sell in their lifetime. Multiple homeowners said they have lived in homes surrounding the high school for four decades or more.
One crowd member asked why MCS doesn’t build a parking garage instead of using neighboring properties to expand the surface area of the lot. Winstead and a representative for Cope Architecture’s conceptual design plans said it is too expensive. Parking garages are generally built in downtown areas because the price point of land and density of development.
The two said they have explored off-site parking solutions as well.
Another person from the crowd asked several questions about impacts on the environment if more cars will be driving, idling and parking in the neighborhood.
Although the parking lot will be larger, Winstead said the number of students driving to and parking at the school won’t change with the expansion. Students who can’t find a parking spot now use the sides of streets or residents’ yards, and the expansion adds space for ninth graders who are ineligible for a drivers license.
Classroom capacity
The intention of a master plan for student growth signed several years ago is to move ninth graders back to MHS and seventh graders to Maryville Junior High School from two intermediate schools.
“It’s not like we’re building some grand number of classrooms for kids who aren’t here yet,” Winstead said. “The kids we have today would fill 82% of the seats we’re going to construct.”
The goal, he added, is for schools to be 80% to 85% full. Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School is at 108% capacity, according to data presented by MCS.
With enrollment growth 1% per year, Winstead said the MHS expansion is a 25-year plan. Although he noted that it’s impossible to know what education will look like in the future.
“You build a school for 2,000 kids, and in t20 years, who knows? You may be able to serve 3,000 kids cause of the way it’s done,” Winstead said.
Since 1938, MHS has expanded eight to 10 times.
