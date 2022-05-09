The Maryville Board of Education passed a 2022-23 budget Monday, May 9, that includes 3.5% raises for employees in addition to step increases.
The raises will bring the starting pay for a teacher with only a bachelor’s degree in Maryville City Schools to $46,233.
Someone with just a high school diploma in the after school Adventure Club will start at $10.43 an hour. Additional raises for cafeteria staff to make their pay more competitive will start dishwashers at $12.31 an hour.
The district also is adding a 13th step to its pay scale for classified employees, those without teaching degrees.
The general purpose school budget of $63.7 million is $5.3 million higher than the budget the board adopted last year and includes 16 new position, including staffing for a virtual school Maryville is adding.
MCS added pay incentives in December 2021 for substitute teachers who frequently work in the district and classified staff who work through an entire nine-week period, and those are staying in place.
After the meeting Director Mike Winstead said the impact of those incentives have been most noticeable in substitutes, although the district still has not been able to cover 100% of absences.
The school board voted to raise tuition for nonresident students, which has been $2,200 since 2009, to $2,500 a year.
Children of MCS employees or city of Maryville employees pay half that amount.
At Monday’s meeting the school board also granted tenure to 16 teachers: from Foothills Elementary, Libby McConnell, Jennifer Shinlever and Katie Whitmire; from Sam Houston Elementary Jamey Hearon, from Coulter Grove Intermediate School Jessica Barham, Jessica Cate, Meghan Cobble, Brandon Harveston, Erica Linginfelter, Heather Mounce and Erika Ryba; from Maryville Junior High Chris Hollander; and from Maryville High, Catherine Bledsoe, Kenny Cobble, Michelle McMahan and Alex Oldham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.