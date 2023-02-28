From left, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead stands with school board members Candy Morgan, Isaac Simerly, Bart Stinnett Julie Elder and Nick Black at the district's Spotlight event for employees Feb. 20 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Maryville City Schools employees show off their Power M shirts at the district’s annual Spotlight event on Feb. 20 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Courtesy of Maryville City Schools
Maryville City Schools employees wear "M Power" T-shirts provided by the district at the annual Spotlight event, held Feb. 20 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Courtesy of Maryville City Schools
Maryville City Schools employees gathered at the Clayton Center for the Arts of Feb. 20 for the district's annual Spotlight event.
Maryville City Schools celebrated its 850 employees and all they do to empower students with an “M Power” theme at the district’s annual Spotlight event, held Feb. 20 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Director Mike Winstead encouraged the employees to keep their eye on their purpose and the impact they have on students, while Assistant Director Amy Vagnier highlighted ways the district worked together for positive results, celebrating “We Are Maryville.
Jill Siler, author of “Strive Through Five,” served as the keynote speaker with advice for navigating the toughest 5% of work and life.
MCS recognized two employees for 30 years of service to the district: Terri Allison, who works in the Maryville High School cafeteria, and Della Gowan, who works in the front office of Foothills Elementary School.
The district recognized another 10 for 25 years of service: Beth Boring, Central Office; Donna Johnson, Sam Houston Elementary cafeteria manager; Julie Keyl, Foothills kindergarten teacher; Kathy Killebrew, John Sevier Elementary kindergarten teaching assistant; Bonnie Lowery, fourth grade teacher at Coulter Grove Intermediate; Mendi Mann, special education teacher at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate; Kevin Myers, MRIS principal; Pam Myers, nurse at Maryville Junior High; Angie Norris, MRIS school counselor; and Joe Robinette, district facilities coordinator.
