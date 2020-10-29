Despite concerns about lost time in classrooms because of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryville City Schools students performed well on recent assessments, Director Mike Winstead said.
In recent presentations to the school board and City Council, Winstead offered highlights from Maryville’s first systemwide assessments for grades two through nine, designed to project how students will score on state tests.
“Our results are incredible,” Winstead told Maryville City Council members during an Oct. 23 work session.
The Case 21 benchmark assessment projected that 57% of this year’s third graders would score on grade level or above, compared with 56% of third graders in fall 2019.
Based on previous years, Winstead said he is confident even more will score that well.
“Our teachers will get 65, 70% of our kids to the bar, to where they need to by April when they take the state test,” he told council members.
In math, 68% of third graders are expected to be on track or above based on the assessment, slightly less than last year’s 70%.
Winstead compared those figures with a news release Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education issued Sept. 23 titled “Tennessee Releases Data Showing Significant Learning Loss Among K-12 Students.”
Referring to the school closures in spring because of the pandemic, it stated, “Preliminary data projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd grade reading and a projected 65% decrease in proficiency in math.”
“It was a prediction based on no Tennessee data,” Winstead told the council.
“It was just another hit, I think, against public schools, when we need to be saying through it all (that) districts like Maryville and some others have found a way to increase the percentage of kids who are on track to pass the test in reading,” he said.
“I strongly disagree with that ‘the-sky-is-falling’ doom and gloom prediction,” Winstead said, noting that in some grades and subjects, the number of Maryville students on track or above was up significantly.
Even when schools suddenly closed after spring break, he said, “We expected learning to continue, teaching to continue.”
Winstead credited teachers, students and families for their work and resilience during the challenges teaching and learning brought during the COVID-19 outbreak.
While planning over the summer, he said the district’s focus was to “get as many kids in front of as many teachers the most days of the year in person.”
Even during a staggered start for older students, they were expected to log in and be learning on days they were not on campus.
The director does agree with the governor and education commissioner’s plan to have state assessments this school year. “I think kids are going to do great,” Winstead said.
In an interview, Winstead said he also was pleased with the performances of students enrolled in digital learning. Most of those students also completed assessments on campus, in special digital labs created at each school.
