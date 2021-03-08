Maryville City Schools employees will see a bonus in their May 3 paychecks.
For teachers and other certified staff, the amount will equal 1.7% of their step on the pay scale — a range of $733 to $1,063.
Classified staff will receive an amount equal to 1.7% of their gross wages for the school year, Director Mike Winstead explained to the Maryville Board of Education before it voted Monday, March 8, to approve the bonus.
Maryville City Schools received $222,000 through an addition to the state Basic Education Program funding the General Assembly approved in January. Because that did not cover all positions, Maryville added local funding to provide the “salary supplement” to all employees.
“What we’re doing mirrors what the state has done,” with a one-time payment under the BEP, Winstead explained.
He and school board members expressed optimism that with further state funding they will be able to offer a raise for the coming school year. Several board members said the bonus was well deserved this year.
MCS employees also received a “disaster relief payment” in December, which the district said was designed to reimburse them for COVID-19 costs. Those payments, ranging from about $235 to $586, were not subject to taxes.
With Congress on the cusp of passing a third round of federal coronavirus relief funding, Winstead said the district will spend that money through September 2023.
The second round is sending $1.8 million to Maryville City Schools for expenses such as leave for employees who missed work for quarantines. Maryville also plans to use some of the money for heating, ventilation and air conditioning system replacements at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
Summer camps
Maryville is receiving $633,345 in state funding for summer programing to help students who may be falling behind because of the pandemic’s impact.
“We’re excited about this opportunity,” Assistant Director Amy Vagnier told the board, outlining plans to hold four-week summer camps, from May 24 to June 18.
Maryville is applying for a waiver from two state requirements so its camps can be shorter both in the number of weeks and hours a day than the state outlined in its plan.
The district will offer the program at all three elementary schools, and Coulter Grove will host students from both intermediate schools because of the HVAC work at Montgomery Ridge this summer.
The district also plans programming for grades 8-11 similar to summer school it has offered in previous years, but that is not required by the state. Vagnier said the junior high and high school may share a location.
Schools will reach out first to students who are performing below grade level to attend the camps, and the district plans to provide transportation.
While administrators estimate they may have up to 20 students per grade level at each school, the plan is for small class sizes.
Sealing stadium
In other action, the board approved the low bid of $15,898 from Reed Paint Contractors for caulking the joints in the Maryville High School stadium. Winstead said a lot of water flows under the stadium and that the project is long overdue.
“Water has been an issue in that facility for decades,” board Chair Nick Black said. “It was exceptionally bad this fall ... water was coming in days after it stopped raining, and it was pretty miserable.”
