Maryville City Schools is expanding preschool to all three of its elementary schools.
“We’re excited about the integrated pre-K program that will be going into place next year,” Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville Board of Education during its recent meeting.
Maryville currently has programs at John Sevier and Foothills elementaries for at-risk students, such as those from families who are eligible for free or reduced- price meals or for whom English is a second language. It also has an early intervention center on the JSE campus for children with special needs beginning at age 3.
Starting in August, the district plans to have one integrated pre-K class at each of its three elementary schools, adding Sam Houston. Through state grants about 40 seats will be filled with students who have disabilities or are at risk, leaving about 20 for peer models.
Families whose children don’t qualify for the pre-K program because of lack of disability or at-risk status will pay $220 a month for the program.
Before the school board approved the rate at its Feb. 8 meeting, Winstead said the annual charge of $2,200 is competitive with other quality preschool programs and noted it is the same amount nonresident students pay to attend Maryville City Schools.
The program will operate five days a week for at least six hours a day.
Each class will have a teacher with licensing for both early childhood and special education, plus two educational assistants.
Children must be 4 by Aug. 15 for the pre-K program, and the district hopes to open applications before next month’s spring break. The district will give first priority to families that include Maryville City Schools employees.
