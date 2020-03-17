Maryville City Schools will not reopen its buildings for classes until at least April 6, although online learning will begin next week.
In a message to families Tuesday afternoon, March 17, MCS said moving the planned return date from the April 1 announced a day earlier will give people who traveled recently time to self-quarantine and seek medical attention if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We are asking everyone to not only distance themselves socially during this building closure, but to also curtail travel during the closure to make sure ample time passes before we reconvene as a school community,” MCS wrote to parents. “Anyone who traveled during the regularly scheduled spring break will have 14 days during the building closure to self-isolate if necessary. Any student who travels during the building closure will be asked to self-report and any absences will follow regular school attendance guidelines for excused and unexcused absences.”
Individual schools will contact families about online learning starting next week for grades K-12.
Maryville’s Central Office will be closed to drop-in visitors starting todayWednesday, March 18, but will receive calls from 8 a.m. to noon. Schools will receive calls from 9 a.m. to noon starting Monday, March 23, which is when students were scheduled to return from spring break.
Visitors to the district office and schools will be allowed only by appointment. The district email address is MCS@maryville-schools.org and phone number is 865-982-7121.
School building will be restricted to staff, but principals will share details with families about how parents or guardians will be able to pick up medications, devices or other essential items.
MCS still is working on its plan to free breakfast and lunch to students.
All extracurricular activities are suspended, and today will be the last day for Adventure Club.
Additional information related to COVID-19 page is at the top of all district webpage, www.maryville -schools.org.
