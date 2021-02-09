Maryville City Schools employees could see a 1.7% raise in the coming months, thanks to a combination of funding.
Although the state General Assembly in its recent special session approved what it calls a 2% raise for teachers, that money doesn’t cover all school employees, Director Mike Winstead noted during this week’s school board meeting.
He explained that will cover only half the year, and the Basic Education Program funding formula doesn’t include about 40 Maryville employees. If MCS stretched the $222,000 it will receive to all certified teachers and administrators, that would be a 0.83% raise, Winstead said.
However, he noted, Maryville City Schools’ practice has been to give raises to all staff, certified and classified employees.
To provide that 0.83% raise to everyone, Maryville would have to chip in $70,865 in local funding.
A 1% raise for all would cost about $130,000 in local dollars in addition to the $222,000 in state funding.
After explaining what Winstead described to the Board of Education another option he called: “the most exciting, if we can make it happen.”
MCS used $380,000 from its local funding to give employees a disaster relief “reimbursement” in December. However, Congress passed a new round of COVID-19 relief funding that will send $1.9 million to Maryville schools.
Using that federal money to cover the December payments could allow Maryville to give all of its employees a 1.7% raise, with a combination of state and local funding.
If that’s paid out as a one-time payment to teachers, he estimated it would be $730 to $1,000 each.
However, Winstead said he won’t propose that to the school board for action until the district’s plan for the federal funding is approved and he is sure the district has the money in its accounts to make it happen.
Summer school waiver
Winstead described the assembly’s special session as “kind of monumental” regarding the future of education in the state.
One requirement is for schools starting this year to offer summer programs of four to six weeks, depending on the grade level, to help make up for any loss of learning because of the pandemic.
“They’re not required to come necessarily, but this summer we have to offer it,” Winstead said.
The programs must be seven to nine hours daily and include reading, math, science, art, technology and physical activity.
The director said the program is important but seven and a half hours a day, five days a week for six weeks is a lot during a summer break of only about eight or nine weeks.
“I suspect almost all 145 districts will apply for a waiver that either gives some relief on the number of weeks, the length of the day, or maybe not going five days in a week, or all of that,” Winstead said. “I think we can have something that’s very impactful and makes a difference in the learning and achievement of our kids, but maybe not with it taking the whole summer.”
TCAP break
The General Assembly also gave school districts the option of whether to count scores from the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program in students’ grades this school year.
Under existing Maryville policy, the TCAP results count as 15% of a student’s second-term grade in fourth through 12th grades.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday, Feb. 8, to not count those scores this year for students at Maryville’s two intermediate schools, which serve grades four through seven.
Winstead explained after the meeting that state end-of-course exams already had counted in the final grades for high school students who took classes in the first semester. School officials also believe counting that TCAP score can be a powerful motivator for high school students.
