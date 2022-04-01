Maryville City Schools hasn’t raised the tuition it charges out-of-district students since this year’s seniors were in kindergarten, but a price hike is likely on the horizon.
During a Maryville Board of Education budget retreat Thursday, March 31, members voiced their support for raising the tuition above the current $2,200.
In proposing a “modest increase” of $200, Director Mike Winstead noted Maryville had raised tuition “pretty regularly” between setting it at $1,200 in 2000 and the 2009-10 school year, when it hit the current mark.
Winstead said the Franklin Special School District charges $3,000, Oak Ridge is a little higher and Kingsport is a little lower. Alcoa City Schools raised its tuition to $1,000 in 2018.
MCS currently has about 600 tuition students among its enrollment of 5,548. About half of the tuition students are children of school district or City of Maryville employees, so they receive a 50% discount.
During the discussion at the Maryville College House in the Woods, board member Candy Morgan said she thought the raise Winstead proposed was low.
Board member Bethany Pope proposed $2,500, and board member Chad Hampton said he supported the $2,500 range.
Morgan noted the increase in costs over time and said, “The burden is back on the taxpayers.”
“I certainly know my city property tax has increased,” Hamilton said.
Morgan told Winstead, “I would look at more than $2,500.”
A ‘good’ raise
Based on preliminary state and local revenue estimates for the 2022-23 school year, Winstead told the board, “We intend to do a good salary increase.”
In the current school year MCS employees received a 3.5% raise.
Maryville has the highest base pay in the state for a teacher with a master’s degree, at $52,000, according to new data compiled by the Tennessee Education Association that Winstead shared with the board.
At a master’s degree on the 15th step of the salary scale, MCS is second in the state, behind Oak Ridge Schools. At the maximum level for a master’s degree Maryville is fourth in the state.
Last year Maryville reworked its salary schedule to boost the base pay for a teacher with just a bachelor’s degree, and for the first time MCS is in the state’s top 10 districts at that level, coming in at No. 10. Maryville is fifth in state for a bachelor’s degree at year 10, and ninth in the state for maximum pay with just a bachelor’s degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.