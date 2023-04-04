Maryville City Schools is looking to give a 3.5% raise across the board in its 2023-24 budget — in addition to step increases — and do even more for staff in the lowest paid positions.
During a Maryville Board of Education budget retreat Monday morning, April 3, Director Mike Winstead presented a draft general purpose budget that would total $71.4 million. With state funding under a new formula and local funding with this year’s property reassessment still uncertain, the revenue amounts are preliminary.
If approved, this would be the third year in row Maryville gives its teachers a 3.5% raise on the base, which currently is $46,233 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience. Those who haven’t reached the top of their salary scale also receive a step increase.
For the current year Maryville further increased pay for part-timers in non-teaching positions and added incentives such as a dollar an hour bonus for every nine-week period they complete. “There’s always going to be some turnover there, but it’s getting harder and harder,” Winstead said. “As Blount County raised their minimum salary for any employee to $15 an hour, and Loudon moved theirs to 16 ... we’re behind that.”
“We’re still looking at some options,” the director said.
Board member Candy Morgan noted some of the options Winstead had shared before the meeting, such as raising the base pay for classified staff, would cost only $100,000 and she thought they should do more for positions that support teachers.
Board member Julie Elder said a proposal to start teaching assistants with only a high school diploma at the current fifth step would raise their starting pay to $15.41 an hour. She asked to look at starting at $16.13 an hour, currently step seven on their salary scale. “I think we need several different options to look at,” Elder said.
The lowest starting pay in the current school year is for a worker with just a high school diploma in the after-school Adventure Club program, $10.42 an hour. Dishwasher start at $12.31 an hour.
Winstead said that while MCS starts non-certified staff at a lower pay, the annual step increases are 34 to 35 cents an hour, about double what other districts offer. “At the end we’re very competitive,” he said.
About 280 MCS employees are part-time and don’t receive health insurance but are allowed to use the district’s employee health clinic.
The draft budget also includes about a dozen new positions, including behavior counselors, and a 5% increase for the school bus contractor.
The Maryville school board is scheduled to meet with the city council during a budget workshop May 5 and consider passing the 2023-24 budget at the board’s May 8 meeting.
