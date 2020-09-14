Maryville City Schools administrators told the school board Monday, Sept. 14, that some positives have come out of dealing with the coronavirus.
During a Board of Education meeting at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, Kevin Myers, the principal there, said picnic tables added under covered walkways allow students and staff to eat outside while distancing.
“This is something that doesn’t feel like something we have to do because of the world we live in,” Myers said. “This is something that is a treat for the teams that get to do it.”
Teacher Jean Kavanaugh is leading an effort to create an outdoor classroom at MRIS, too, the principal said.
MCS Director Mike Winstead reported Monday on the first meeting last week of a new teacher advisory council, a group that he said afterward he had wanted to start for a while.
“It’s a very solutions-focused group,” he told the school board.
The first meeting focused on better supporting teachers and students in digital learning.
For example, teachers responsible for both in-person and online classes might need more planning time.
A new Diversity Task Force will hold its first meeting Sept. 30 as it prepares to gather community input on issues raised from petitions to keep and change the Rebels nickname at the high school; that raised broader questions for the district.
Winstead said the task force will begin by considering whom to talk to and what to ask, as it plans for community input through individual conversations, focus groups and surveys before issuing a report to the school board in early 2021.
Fixing leaks
Work on new bathrooms at Sam Houston Elementary and Maryville Academy is almost done, and about $42,000 budgeted for contingencies was not needed, according to Jim Hinton, principal with Cope Architecture.
The one holdup: “The light fixtures are stuck in Mexico right now because of some COVID-related shipping delays,” he said.
Work is continuing to fix roof leaks at MRIS. In one section, flashing was not installed well and in another they discovered no flashing, Hinton reported.
“We hope that we’ve got most of the leaks fixed, but we still have more to do,” he said.
McGinley retiring
Maryville Junior High Principal Lisa McGinley, who is retiring at next month’s fall break, received a standing ovation from administrators and school board members at the meeting.
McGinley has been principal of the school since 2005, when it was Maryville Middle School. She joined MCS as a teacher at Sam Houston Elementary for five years.
Then she moved to MMS as a science teacher and later served there as a counselor before being named an interim assistant principal at the school the year before she became principal.
She has more than 30 years of service with the district.
As a leader McGinley has balanced giving staff members autonomy with high standards that hold them accountable, Winstead said.
